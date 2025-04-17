Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 9.62%.

Cass Information Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASS opened at $39.96 on Thursday. Cass Information Systems has a 12 month low of $37.99 and a 12 month high of $47.14. The company has a market cap of $538.05 million, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.46.

Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.86%.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

