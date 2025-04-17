Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Stock Holdings Lifted by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total transaction of $41,934.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,993 shares in the company, valued at $417,872.31. This trade represents a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 248 shares in the company, valued at $52,357.76. This represents a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBOE. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price (down previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.80.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $217.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.20. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.13 and a 52-week high of $234.37.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 34.90%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

