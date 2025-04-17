Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 12.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.87.

Cedar Fair stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,374. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $58.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.27.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

