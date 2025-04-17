Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,228 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CE. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $768,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $37.51 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $169.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.86%.

CE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Celanese from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $92.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

