Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Trading Up 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) traded up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$16.66 and last traded at C$16.56. 1,079,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 6,064,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.16.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$24.50 to C$22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.35.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59. The firm has a market cap of C$30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Jeffery George Lawson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.39 per share, with a total value of C$213,900.00. Also, Senior Officer John F. Soini acquired 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.48 per share, with a total value of C$79,945.92. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 31,934 shares of company stock worth $619,586. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.

