Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 431,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 183,875 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $7,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CENX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,774,000 after buying an additional 13,486 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 49.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,565,000 after acquiring an additional 319,164 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 51,770 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 348.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 386,133 shares during the period. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $7,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $49,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,019.17. This represents a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Century Aluminum Stock Up 0.4 %

Century Aluminum stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.56. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CENX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

