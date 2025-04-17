Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 215,565 Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 215,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the third quarter worth approximately $6,804,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the third quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the third quarter worth approximately $11,122,000.

Get Concentra Group Holdings Parent alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CON. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Performance

CON opened at $20.59 on Thursday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $24.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Profile

(Free Report)

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.