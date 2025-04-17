Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $10.61 Million Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $10,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Ashland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ashland during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Ashland during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Ashland by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Price Performance

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day moving average of $70.16. Ashland Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $102.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.51). Ashland had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Ashland’s payout ratio is -245.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ashland in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ashland from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ashland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ashland from $69.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Insider Transactions at Ashland

In other news, CEO Guillermo Novo purchased 31,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,326.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,326.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

