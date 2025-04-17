Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $12.28 Million Stock Holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,526 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $12,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 1,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $90.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $79.83 and a twelve month high of $188.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Chord Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Williams Trading set a $155.00 target price on Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

