Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases 132,007 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 150.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 219,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,007 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $9,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 321.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $58.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

HLIO stock opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $869.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.41. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $57.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Helios Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

