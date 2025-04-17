Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases 42,089 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,089 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $13,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avient by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Avient by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Avient by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on AVNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Avient in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W raised Avient to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avient currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.
Avient Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.70. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41.
Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Avient had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 5.23%. Analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Avient Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.
Avient Company Profile
Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.
