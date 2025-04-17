Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases 42,089 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,089 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $13,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avient by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Avient by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Avient by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avient alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Avient in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W raised Avient to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avient currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Avient Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.70. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Avient had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 5.23%. Analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

Avient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.