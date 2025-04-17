Cfra Research Issues Positive Forecast for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Price

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price raised by Cfra Research to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average of $43.62. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $33.07 and a 52-week high of $48.08. The stock has a market cap of $283.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3,883.2% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 545,936 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of America

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.