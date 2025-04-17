Champlain Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,164,541 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,534,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164,541 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $100,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,881,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,366,000 after buying an additional 399,056 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,788,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,494,000 after acquiring an additional 900,577 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in SentinelOne by 715.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,794,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,175,000 after purchasing an additional 70,282 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $73,528,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $339,638.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 531,459 shares in the company, valued at $12,377,680.11. This represents a 2.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 20,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $399,077.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,795,194.47. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 394,991 shares of company stock worth $8,157,395. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

S stock opened at $17.08 on Thursday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.09.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens started coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

