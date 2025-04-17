Champlain Investment Partners LLC Acquires 151,030 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 607,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,030 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $86,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 106.8% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $625,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Datadog by 39.9% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Datadog from $164.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.37.

DDOG stock opened at $91.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.16, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.52. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 8,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $862,646.16. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 185,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,276.84. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $9,376,185.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,219,013.34. This represents a 16.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 548,756 shares of company stock worth $62,219,250. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

