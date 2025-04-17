Champlain Investment Partners LLC Acquires 23,825 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 547,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,825 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $112,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in STERIS by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE STE opened at $220.22 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $197.82 and a twelve month high of $248.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.42.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, April 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

