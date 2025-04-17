Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $145.66 Million Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $145,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

WST stock opened at $209.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.43 and a 12-month high of $394.42.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $748.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.59 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 17.03%. On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $470.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.50.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

