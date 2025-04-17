Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,089,387 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,296,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089,387 shares during the quarter. Planet Fitness accounts for about 1.4% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $227,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,376,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $100,009,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,728,000 after purchasing an additional 321,644 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $22,289,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 989,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,846,000 after purchasing an additional 194,157 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLNT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, February 24th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.72.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

NYSE:PLNT opened at $94.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.85. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.64 and a 1 year high of $110.00.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 107.97%. The company had revenue of $340.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

