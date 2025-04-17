Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 20,203 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 444,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,203 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $82,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,419,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1,775.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 277,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,375,000 after buying an additional 262,353 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,604,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,342,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 3,812.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after acquiring an additional 137,483 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of INSP stock opened at $146.82 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $257.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.23. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.87, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 25,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $4,694,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,026.50. The trade was a 77.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $99,395.67. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,187.76. This represents a 5.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INSP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.20.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

