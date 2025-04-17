Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 56,915 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 765,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,915 shares during the quarter. MongoDB comprises 1.1% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $178,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. NCP Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $52,148.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,103.50. This represents a 2.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 18,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $3,207,389.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,597,930.48. The trade was a 6.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,015 shares of company stock worth $13,208,285 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $160.04 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.78 and a 1-year high of $387.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.41 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.23 and its 200-day moving average is $253.88.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $350.00 price target on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.97.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

