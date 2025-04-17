Champlain Investment Partners LLC Takes $133.06 Million Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,306,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,058,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLTO. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Veralto by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Veralto by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Veralto by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Veralto by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Veralto by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLTO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

Veralto Stock Down 0.7 %

VLTO stock opened at $89.43 on Thursday. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.87 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.11.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $59,206.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,964.50. The trade was a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $1,045,044.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,486,173.60. This trade represents a 9.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,030 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.