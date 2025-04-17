Chardan Capital Cuts Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Price Target to $33.00

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADVM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ADVM

Adverum Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.62). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 15,209 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $61,444.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,757,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,140,405.04. This trade represents a 0.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 148,123 shares of company stock valued at $714,040 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adverum Biotechnologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 27.5% during the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,696,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 366,155 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.