Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisors LLC

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 180.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $5,546,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of CHKP opened at $214.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.17. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $145.75 and a fifty-two week high of $234.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point set a $260.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.