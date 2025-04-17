Cheems (cheems.pet) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.67 Million (CHEEMS)

Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 17th. During the last week, Cheems (cheems.pet) has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Cheems (cheems.pet) token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cheems (cheems.pet) has a total market cap of $274.64 million and $8.67 million worth of Cheems (cheems.pet) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,364.59 or 1.00022246 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $84,155.09 or 0.99773870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Cheems (cheems.pet) Token Profile

Cheems (cheems.pet) was first traded on September 27th, 2024. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s total supply is 203,672,952,644,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,672,960,023,058 tokens. The official website for Cheems (cheems.pet) is cheems.pet. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s official Twitter account is @lordcheems_bsc.

Buying and Selling Cheems (cheems.pet)

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheems (cheems.pet) has a current supply of 203,672,952,644,644.19 with 187,495,034,775,398 in circulation. The last known price of Cheems (cheems.pet) is 0.00000134 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $9,323,646.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheems.pet/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheems (cheems.pet) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheems (cheems.pet) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cheems (cheems.pet) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

