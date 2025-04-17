Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Citigroup

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.34. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $57.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $920.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.67 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 4.38%. Analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 29,000 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $1,553,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,687.36. This trade represents a 42.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Overton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $5,308,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,092,147 shares in the company, valued at $164,131,162.76. This trade represents a 3.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 360,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,112,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,401,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $972,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,513,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

