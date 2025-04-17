Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.3% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $135.41 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

