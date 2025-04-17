Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHWY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim set a $42.00 price target on Chewy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $34.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.43. Chewy has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $40.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.68.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 83,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,345,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 334,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,368,720. This represents a 20.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 8,552 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $285,209.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,901.60. This represents a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,303 shares of company stock worth $20,902,663 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Trust lifted its stake in Chewy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 128,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,390,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 327.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 38.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

