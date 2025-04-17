Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 805519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

CMRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.55 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.55 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

The company has a market cap of $801.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of -0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. Equities research analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Chimerix news, CEO Michael T. Andriole sold 7,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $33,312.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,405.56. This represents a 1.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,760 shares of company stock worth $91,175. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 817,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 496,823 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chimerix by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix in the fourth quarter worth $2,626,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chimerix by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 146,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 64,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

