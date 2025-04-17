China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Short Interest Up 110.9% in March

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,983,600 shares, an increase of 110.9% from the March 15th total of 6,157,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 725.3 days.
China Life Insurance Stock Performance
Shares of CILJF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.70. 6,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,826. China Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95.
China Life Insurance Company Profile
