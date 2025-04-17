China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

China Vanke Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHVKY remained flat at $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38. China Vanke has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.82.

About China Vanke

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, retail properties, and commercial offices.

