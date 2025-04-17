Chinese Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 17th

Mettler-Toledo International, Duolingo, and Diageo are the three Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks refer to shares of companies that are either based in or derive a significant portion of their business from China. They are traded on stock exchanges within China, such as the Shanghai or Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, or internationally, often subject to the regulatory and economic conditions unique to the Chinese market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

NYSE:MTD traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,013.96. 112,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,328. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $946.69 and a 12-month high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,198.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1,268.28.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $327.25. The company had a trading volume of 253,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 178.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.28. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $441.77.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. Diageo has a twelve month low of $100.72 and a twelve month high of $144.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.83 and a 200 day moving average of $119.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

