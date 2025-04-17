Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Purchased Rep. Byron Donalds

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently bought shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill stock on March 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 3/20/2025.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $48.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.71. The firm has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMG. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 312.5% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 136.2% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

