Christopher Lee Purchases 270,000 Shares of The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB) Stock

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Lee acquired 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £99,900 ($132,230.31).

Shares of PEBB stock opened at GBX 36.10 ($0.48) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The Pebble Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 36 ($0.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 65 ($0.86). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 45.08. The company has a market capitalization of £59.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.14.

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 4.63 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The Pebble Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Analysts expect that The Pebble Group plc will post 5.0724638 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from The Pebble Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. The Pebble Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.32) target price on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

The Pebble Group plc (www.thepebblegroup.com) is a provider of digital commerce, products and related services to the global promotional products industry, comprising two differentiated businesses, focused on specific areas of the promotional products market: Facilisgroup (www.facilisgroup.com) and Brand Addition (www.brandaddition.com).

Facilisgroup focuses on supporting the growth of mid-sized promotional product businesses in North America by providing a digital commerce platform, which enables those businesses to benefit from significant business efficiency and gain meaningful supply chain advantage from the ability to purchase from quality suppliers under preferred terms.

Brand Addition focuses upon providing promotional products and related services under contract to some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

