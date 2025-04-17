Christopher Tuckwell Sells 657,895 Shares of Arrow Minerals Limited (ASX:AMD) Stock

Arrow Minerals Limited (ASX:AMDGet Free Report) insider Christopher Tuckwell sold 657,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02), for a total value of A$15,789.48 ($10,056.99).

Arrow Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 3.06.

Arrow Minerals Company Profile

Arrow Minerals Limited engages in the development and exploration of mineral deposits in Australia and West Africa. It primarily explores for gold and iron deposits. The company holds 33.3% beneficial interest in the Simandou North Iron project comprising exploration permit 22,967 located in northern end of the Simandou Range.

