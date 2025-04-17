Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. HSBC raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $298.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.21.

Chubb Stock Up 0.2 %

CB stock opened at $285.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $114.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $238.85 and a 1 year high of $306.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total transaction of $7,498,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,395 shares in the company, valued at $170,321,922.75. This represents a 4.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total value of $221,582.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,044 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,978.04. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

