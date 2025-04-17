Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Down 53.2% in March

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the March 15th total of 114,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 325,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.91. 279,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,906. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.76. The firm has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 33.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Chugai Pharmaceutical will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company’s products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

