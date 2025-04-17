CIBC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Stock

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 77.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$31.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Aecon Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.07.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aecon Group

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Aecon Group

Shares of TSE:ARE traded up C$0.21 on Thursday, hitting C$17.42. 170,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,232. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.19. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$13.03 and a one year high of C$29.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.51.

In other Aecon Group news, Director Stuart Lee purchased 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$104,595.00. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aecon Group

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.