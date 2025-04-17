CIBC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Stock Price

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$56.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.11.

Shares of Altus Group stock traded up C$0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$49.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,349. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.95. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$46.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.09. The firm has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 868.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91.

In other Altus Group news, Director William Brennan acquired 22,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$52.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,154,106.04. Also, Senior Officer Kamila (Camilla) Bartosiewicz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.28, for a total transaction of C$135,700.00. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altus Group Ltd operates in the Canadian real estate sector. Its services can be summed up as advisory services, software and data solutions to the property and real estate industry. The company has three reportable segments namely Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Real Estate Consulting segment.

