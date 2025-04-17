Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JMP Securities set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.14.

Shares of CDTX opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $210.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.89. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $28.42.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.28) by ($0.10). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 289.05% and a negative return on equity of 69.64%. Analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Leslie Tari sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $38,935.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,215 shares in the company, valued at $356,081.40. This represents a 9.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shane Ward sold 1,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $36,541.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $322,241.04. This represents a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 22.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

