Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Trading 9.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report) shot up 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 136,083 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 66,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Cielo Waste Solutions Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.82.

Cielo Waste Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.