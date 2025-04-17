Cinemark FY2025 EPS Forecast Boosted by Barrington Research

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 15th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s FY2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.18 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 65.83% and a net margin of 10.16%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cinemark from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

NYSE CNK opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.19. Cinemark has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 2.07.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

In other Cinemark news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 9,119 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $246,213.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,178. The trade was a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Cinemark by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

