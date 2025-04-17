Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Stock Price

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Citigroup from $13.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OMI

Owens & Minor Price Performance

Owens & Minor stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,417. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $25.82. The company has a market cap of $536.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 14.60%. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 1,738,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $16,324,618.29. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,469,698 shares in the company, valued at $88,920,464.22. The trade was a 22.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,718,412 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,308. 3.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Owens & Minor

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 758.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens & Minor

(Get Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.