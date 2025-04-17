Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Stock Price

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $85.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NVT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on nVent Electric from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. CL King raised shares of nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of NVT opened at $49.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $86.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.87.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 14.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at $2,550,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 41.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 25.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 545,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,587,000 after acquiring an additional 109,430 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

