Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Stock Price

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $165.00 to $142.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TEL. StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC upgraded TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.20.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $127.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.63. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $116.30 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $3,669,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,497.52. This represents a 49.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

