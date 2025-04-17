Citigroup Lowers Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $75.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.62.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $59.04 on Monday. Ciena has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $101.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.58, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.87.

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 18,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $1,131,013.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,769.04. The trade was a 17.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $443,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,534,199.82. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,138 shares of company stock worth $2,874,629. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 3.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

