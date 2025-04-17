Citigroup Lowers Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target to $29.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SYM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Symbotic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Symbotic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Symbotic stock opened at $20.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.24, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.86. Symbotic has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.27.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Symbotic will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $73,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,411.20. This represents a 6.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $120,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,272 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.16. This represents a 13.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,003 shares of company stock worth $1,598,214 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 36.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

