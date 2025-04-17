Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Piper Sandler

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.28.

Shares of NYSE CFG traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.99. 1,667,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,796,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.66. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 22,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

