City of London (LON:CTY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 458.50 ($6.07) and last traded at GBX 458 ($6.06), with a volume of 812666 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 457.50 ($6.06).
City of London Stock Up 0.7 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 443.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 435.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The company has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.66.
City of London Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 25th will be issued a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. City of London’s payout ratio is currently 35.35%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About City of London
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than City of London
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for City of London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.