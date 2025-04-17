City of London (LON:CTY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 458.50 ($6.07) and last traded at GBX 458 ($6.06), with a volume of 812666 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 457.50 ($6.06).

City of London Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 443.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 435.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The company has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Get City of London alerts:

City of London Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 25th will be issued a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. City of London’s payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About City of London

In other City of London news, insider Sally Lake bought 9,200 shares of City of London stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 431 ($5.70) per share, with a total value of £39,652 ($52,484.45). Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City of London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.