Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Here’s Why

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 2,820,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 5,956,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Clarivate by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Clarivate by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Clarivate by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 3.8% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

