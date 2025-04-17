ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 256.32% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of CLIR opened at $0.56 on Thursday. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.18.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.44% and a negative net margin of 118.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLIR. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,521 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ClearSign Technologies by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 136,639 shares in the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

