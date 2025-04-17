Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CEO Sandeep Sahai Sells 50,000 Shares

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $1,154,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 876,754 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,249.86. This represents a 5.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sandeep Sahai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

On Thursday, March 13th, Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $1,328,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Sandeep Sahai sold 218,687 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $6,575,918.09.

On Thursday, February 13th, Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,381,500.00.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 1.2 %

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average of $27.77. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.76. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $35.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.34 million. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 93.97% and a return on equity of 7.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,954,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,555 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,879,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,607,000 after buying an additional 2,455,844 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,402,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 3,835.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,754,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,141 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CWAN

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.